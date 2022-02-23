The Wombats coming to Sheffield's 02 Academy as part of UK tour

The three piece have announced eight new shows for their tour in August and October, which includes a stop off at the 02 Academy in Sheffield on October 21.

The news follows the release of their fifth studio album Fix Yourself, Not The World in January, which topped the UK albums chart, making it their debut number one album.The band recorded the album remotely from their respective homes due to the pandemic, with frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo and drummer Dan Haggis in London.

The Wombats.

Frontman Matthew said: “It was pure madness, to be honest."

Drummer Dan added: “We’re so excited for people to hear this new album! We’ve explored new genres and pushed ourselves further than ever musically.

"It will always stand out for us in our memories from our other albums as we recorded it across three cities during lockdown, and we weren’t all in the same room at the same time.”