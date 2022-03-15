Tramlines Festival Sheffield 2022: Emerging talent given the chance to play - this is how you can apply
New and undiscovered bands and artists have been invited to apply to play at Sheffield's popular Tramlines music festival this summer.
Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness are among the acts topping the bill at the festival, which will take place in Hillsborough Park from July 22-24.
Now new names have been given the chance to join them on the line-up as part of the festival’s ‘Apply to Play’ scheme which was set up to give the best emerging talent the opportunity to shine on a bigger stage.
A number of paid performance slots across the stages are available for bands and artists from around the UK, with applications now open for musicians of all genres.
Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said: “Discovering new artists has always been at the heart of Tramlines. Walking round the festival and hearing a new sound that just grabs you like when I first heard the angelic voices, Before Breakfast, in 2019, is fantastic.
“It’s great to see August Charles who played through Apply To Play in 2021, booked for this year. We love championing new bands and I can’t wait to find my new favourite artist for 2022.”
Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts, ‘tastemakers’ and members of the Tramlines teams, with all successful applicants getting getting paid to perform.
The scheme has previously helped launch the careers of acts including Blossoms, who went on to be nominated for a Mercury Music Prize in 2017.
Another success story is singer-songwriter Rumbi Tauro – also the winner of the ‘Pattern & Push’ vocalist competition endorsed and supported by Toddla T and rapper Coco – who got to meet MOBO Award winner, Mahalia, after her set.
Rumbi said: “Being a part of Tramlines was honestly an incredible experience. I got a chance to network with other artists/bands throughout the day, a BBC Radio Sheffield Live interview and a chance to see the logistics of what it's like performing at a festival.
“Meeting Mahalia after her set was incredible. She took the time to share some words of wisdom and encouragement that truly inspired me.”
The deadline for applications is April 14 and the winners will be notified by May 27.
To apply, visit: https://tramlines.org.uk/apply-to-play-now-live/.