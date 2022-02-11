After the two came together to perform a heavier version of Ed’s hit single Bad Habits at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, they are now set to head to the recording studio.

Ed told The Daily Star’s Wired column that he was gearing up to write a song with the Steel City metal band after he achieved his ‘dream’ of performing with them on stage earlier this week.

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran and Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon are set to write a song together after performing at the opening of the Brit Awards 2022. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

He added: "I got in touch with [singer Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I've been a fan for a long time.

"Oddly enough that's the kind of music I grew up listening to and had a Kerrang subscription and I listened to it constantly."

He said the idea for the Brit Awards collaboration was concocted in a bid to spice up his former number one single and that the plan had come together very quickly.

“I actually said Bad Habits would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there and playing it normally.

"The song is EDM and they've taken it and made it a whole new thing. I was just like, you know what, these guitars are going to be great.

"It was a week's turnaround – we emailed each other two weeks ago, recorded it a week ago and rehearsed it three days ago."

The rockier live version of the hit pop song, which opened the awards show at the O2 Arena in London, divided opinion.

Viewers took to social media to share their surprise at seeing the unlikely duo – and to voice their opinions on it.

One wrote: “I actually BEG that they release Bad Habits Ed Sheeran x Bring Me The Horizon on Spotify”, while another added: “Well I never expected to see Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon performing at the Brit Awards together but here we are and I'm impressed.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Ed Sheeran performing with Bring Me The Horizon is a crossover I never expected to happen.”

A video clip of the performance, which was posted on Ed Sheeran’s YouTube channel, has been trending all week and is now in the top three current musical videos on the site.

It has received more than 1,606,968 views since it was posted three days ago.

Who are Bring Me The Horizon?

Bring Me The Horizon are a rockband who originally come from Sheffield and were formed in 2004.

The band consists of frontman and singer Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Matt Nicholls and keyboardist Jordan Fish

The metal rockband have had numerous sounds and influences over the years, from screamo to more mellow rock in recent years.

Although their first album, Count Your Blessings, was classed as ‘deathcore’, their more recent albums have also featured new genres, including electronica and pop.