Breaking

Upperthorpe: Martin Street and Ponderosa in Sheffield sealed off by police

Police officers are guarding a cordon in a Sheffield suburb this morning

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 08:08 BST
Part of a Sheffield street and park are sealed off and under police guard this morning.

Police tape has been used to cordon off an area of Martin Street and the Ponderosa park in Upperthorpe.

Martin Street and part of the Ponderosa park in Sheffield are sealed off this morning
Martin Street and part of the Ponderosa park in Sheffield are sealed off this morning
Concerned residents said the cordon has been in place since Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

As yet, no details have been released by South Yorkshire Police as to the nature of the incident being dealt with.

Part of Upperthorpe is sealed off this morningPart of Upperthorpe is sealed off this morning
Part of Upperthorpe is sealed off this morning

Worried residents have turned to social media to ask the police force for an explanation.

They have also copied in Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt in a bid to seek answers.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police.

