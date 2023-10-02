Police officers are guarding a cordon in a Sheffield suburb this morning

Part of a Sheffield street and park are sealed off and under police guard this morning.

Police tape has been used to cordon off an area of Martin Street and the Ponderosa park in Upperthorpe.

Concerned residents said the cordon has been in place since Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

As yet, no details have been released by South Yorkshire Police as to the nature of the incident being dealt with.

Worried residents have turned to social media to ask the police force for an explanation.

They have also copied in Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt in a bid to seek answers.