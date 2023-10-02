News you can trust since 1887
Dale Houghton: SWFC fan due in court over Bradley Lowery photo used to taunt Sunderland supporters

The suspect is due in court in Sheffield today

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 06:17 BST
A man has been charged over an incident at Hillsborough football stadium last Friday night where a Sheffield Wednesday fan allegedly held up a photo of a young cancer victim to taunt rival Sunderland supporters.

Dale Houghton, aged 31, from Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today accused of a public order offence.

A football banning order will also be discussed as part of today's proceedings.

Bradley Lowery and his hero Jermain DefoeBradley Lowery and his hero Jermain Defoe
He stands accused of holding up a mobile phone showing a photograph of Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery, who was six years old when he lost his battle with cancer.

He was a much loved Sunderland supporter and regular club mascot.

Bradley LoweryBradley Lowery
The alleged incident took place after Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 to Sunderland in a Championship clash.

Last night, South Yorkshire Police said: "A man has been charged after we received reports that two men had displayed an image of six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who tragically lost his life to cancer. The reports came after the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland match held at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

"Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday, September 30 and has now been charged with a Section 4a Public Order offence.

"Houghton has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday, October 2). We have also applied for a football banning order."

A 27-year-old man also arrested over the alleged incident has been released on police bail while further enquiries are conducted.

