Dale Houghton: SWFC fan due in court over Bradley Lowery photo used to taunt Sunderland supporters
The suspect is due in court in Sheffield today
A man has been charged over an incident at Hillsborough football stadium last Friday night where a Sheffield Wednesday fan allegedly held up a photo of a young cancer victim to taunt rival Sunderland supporters.
Dale Houghton, aged 31, from Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today accused of a public order offence.
A football banning order will also be discussed as part of today's proceedings.
He stands accused of holding up a mobile phone showing a photograph of Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery, who was six years old when he lost his battle with cancer.
He was a much loved Sunderland supporter and regular club mascot.
The alleged incident took place after Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 to Sunderland in a Championship clash.
Last night, South Yorkshire Police said: "A man has been charged after we received reports that two men had displayed an image of six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who tragically lost his life to cancer. The reports came after the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland match held at Hillsborough on Friday evening.
"Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday, September 30 and has now been charged with a Section 4a Public Order offence.
"Houghton has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday, October 2). We have also applied for a football banning order."
A 27-year-old man also arrested over the alleged incident has been released on police bail while further enquiries are conducted.