Best known by Brits for their hit single Mr Brightside, they last toured the UK in the summer of last year, finishing in July.

When are The Killers coming to Sheffield?

Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The Killers are coming to the O2 Academy Sheffield on May 17, 2022

How do people get tickets?

Tickets are due to go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 14, and will be available from Ticketmaster and Ents24.

How much will tickets cost?

From Ents24, they will be priced between £78 and £79. You can sign up for a reminder about when the tickets will go on sale on the Ents24 website.

Is there a pre-sale?

There will be an artist and O2 priority presale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, April 12.