The Killers to play O2 Academy Sheffield in May: When will they appear and how can you get tickets?
American rock band The Killers have announced a new date for their Imploding The Mirage tour at the O2 Academy Sheffield.
Best known by Brits for their hit single Mr Brightside, they last toured the UK in the summer of last year, finishing in July.
When are The Killers coming to Sheffield?
Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
How do people get tickets?
Tickets are due to go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 14, and will be available from Ticketmaster and Ents24.
How much will tickets cost?
From Ents24, they will be priced between £78 and £79. You can sign up for a reminder about when the tickets will go on sale on the Ents24 website.
Is there a pre-sale?
There will be an artist and O2 priority presale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, April 12.
Make sure you save your bank details to your Ticketmaster account if you want to get tickets, as the nearby Doncaster gig has sold out.