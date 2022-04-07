The Alarm are one of Wales' biggest ever exports, with over 6-million records sold and more than 15 Top 50 UK hit singles the band are setting out on an extensive tour to celebrate their 40th Anniversary (even though it's technically 41-years, thanks Covid!).

Chris sat down for a chat with the band's lead singer Mike Peters to talk about all things music, touring, life, as well as their upcoming Sheffield show at The Foundry on April 8, 2022, and so much more.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternative modern rock trio THE HARA released their brand new EP ‘We All Wear Black’ earlier this month, ahead of their Sheffield show on April 29, 2022

Mike Peters had plenty to say about music, the state of the world, enjoying life and getting back out on the road once more. He spoke about how they coped during the numerous lockdown periods amid cancelled shows.

“I never once gave up hope that The Alarm’s music would sound again so, to stay focused, we held weekly internet broadcasts that allowed us to commune and share music with our fans around the world,” continues Mike. “We also invited small groups of people to visit our local village in North Wales where we performed intimate, Covid safe concerts in our Chapel Studios or went out live from the recording studio via the internet. I wanted to make sure that when this moment arrived, we could hit the ground running and be better than ever before”.

“This is the music that has kept us strong throughout"

Fans will be able to see and hear the full power of The Alarm as they celebrate 40 years since their self-produced debut single “Unsafe Building” and the band’s iconic red poppy logo first appeared.

"This is the Year of the Red Poppy", states Mike Peters. "40 years ago, the original symbol appeared on the sleeve of our second single “Marching On” and has been with us in one shape or another ever since - so I have commissioned a giant Red Poppy flag that will be displayed inside each venue we play on the tour for fans to sign with their name. It is my hope that this Red Poppy flag (which has become the symbol of our community), will collect the names and spirit of all those people who have lived and loved special moments with The Alarm's music, and fly until it is blown away by the wind at The Alarm Sanctuary in North Wales."

The Red Poppy Flag will be presented at each show starting from 11th March 2022 and appropriate writing materials will be supplied at each event for fans to add their names to the flag as it travels around the world over the course of the next calendar year.

"I wanted to make sure that when this moment arrived, we could hit the ground running and be better than ever before”

“Through all our lockdown activities, I must have played every single one of the 400 plus songs in our armoury,“ says Mike. “This is the music that has kept us strong throughout and fans can expect to hear a huge amount of music from all the eras of our shared history. We have been in rehearsals since December and have a vast array of songs to choose from, so we are aiming to have over 30 songs in the set each night. Ranging from big hitters like “Sixty Eight Guns” and “The Stand,” touching on fan favourites like “Deeside” and “Majority,” to some of the new music recorded and released last year as captured in our new film ‘50 Days in Lockdown’ - fans can expect to hear it all!”

‘50 Days in Lockdown’ captures the real time recording process of the new album by The Alarm, beginning with the occupation of the Capitol Building leading to the start of recording sessions in a caravan in North Wales.

Written and recorded in just 50 days, with songs presented live from the legendary Rockfield Studios, ‘50 Days in Lockdown’ tells the story of The Alarm’s lockdown and how a group of isolated musicians fed off each other’s virtual energy to create an album that ‘captures the zeitgeist’ of the global lockdown.

The opening song of this weeks episode is called Beautiful and it’s taken from the 2018 album, Equals. Finally we bring things to a close with the barnstorming anthem 45 RPM. Enjoy!

The Alarm will play their 40th Anniversary British Tour live dates (with very special guest Dave Sharp) across the UK, kicking off with two sold-out live shows in their hometown of Rhyl and what’s sure to be an positively frenetic show at The Foundry, Sheffield on Friday, 8 April, 2022. You can buy tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=THEALARM22