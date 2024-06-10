The Full Monty: Second series of Disney+ drama could be made in Sheffield
A second series of The Full Monty TV reboot could be filmed in Sheffield, but without some key characters.
The Full Monty was revived for the Disney+ show released last year, which caught up with Gaz, Dave and the rest of the gang a quarter of a century on from the hit 1997 film.
It featured most of the original cast, including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and Wim Snape, who was still at school in Sheffield when the film was made, as Gaz’s now grown-up son.
Writer Simon Beaufoy also returned, teaming up with Alice Nutter to pen the eight-part series, which was filmed at locations around Sheffield, including Parkwood Springs, Gleadless Valley and Meadowhall.
They told The Star last year that they would love to make another series but it was up to the ‘mysterious powers that be at Disney+’.
The Sun now reports that Disney+ are in talks about a second series.
The paper quoted a source as telling its TV Biz colum: “It looks like Disney+ are considering the go-ahead on a second series of The Full Monty.”
Tom Wilkinson, who played Gerald in the film and the TV sequel, would sadly be missing this time following his death last year.
There would also be no Horse, played by Paul Barber, following his heartbreaking death in the series.
And there is unlikely to be a return for Hugo Speer as Guy, who was controversially dropped during filming for series one of the TV reboot but still made it onto the screen.
Robert Carlyle, however, has said he is up for returning as Gaz in a second series.
The Sun reports that bosses at Disney+ felt there was ‘so much promise’ behind revisiting the story but that a ‘few tweaks’ could improve the show.
Disney+ has declined to comment on talk of a new series.
