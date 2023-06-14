The Full Monty is back and on great form, with Gaz, Dave and the rest of the gang reunited for more shenanigans in Sheffield.

The early reviews have been great for the new eight-part Disney+TV series, set a quarter of a century on from the hit 1997 film and featuring the original cast along with a few new faces. So could there be a second season of the TV show?

It’s obviously early days and is likely to depend on the numbers streaming the new comedy drama, which was largely filmed in Sheffield. But Robert Carlyle, who is back as Gaz, this time trying to get to know his teenage daughter Destiny, played by Talitha Wing, is open to the idea of another series.

Speaking to The Star and our sister title National World, he said: “You never say never. Obviously I would love to work with all these guys again, they’re a fantastic bunch of people, and the whole production company as well was great so as I said never say never.”

Asked about the prospect of a second series of The Full Monty TV show, Robert Carlyle (Gaz) appeared open to the idea. Photo: Dean Atkins

The cast and the writers of the TV sequel have spoken about how the time felt right to bring the characters back and show the shattering impact years of austerity have had on communities like theirs. So it could depend whether writers Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter feel they have more to say politically through the prism of this bunch of working class heroes from Sheffield.

The cast have spoken of their admiration for Simon and Alice, so it’s likely that a second series would be contingent on their involvement.

With so much going on politically, it’s hard to imagine they’d be short of things to write about, so here’s hoping for another series.