Sugababes announce October 2022 show in Sheffield on first tour in two decades - how to get tickets

Sugababes, the most successful girl group of the 21st century, will be touring to Sheffield in the autumn – with tickets going on sale this week.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 5:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:03 am
Sugababes perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and Sheffield's 02 Academy in October 2022.
The chart-topping, multi-platinum selling trio will perform at Sheffield O2 Academy on October 25, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 1, at 10am.

They also play at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 20.

Sugababes, who performed at Glastonbury at the weekend and at Mighty Hoopla earlier in the month, will play 17 shows around the UK in their first tour for two decades.

Six number one singles and millions of global sales have made Sugababes one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time.

The pop trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan released their debut album One Touch and breakout single Overload more than 20 years ago.

