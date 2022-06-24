Ronan Keating
90s pop legend Ronan Keating is finally getting his UK and Ireland tour underway after two years of pandemic-related delays.
The former Boyzone frontman and successful solo artist will appear at Sheffield City Hall next Tuesday, June 28, and will be singing a number of classics from both his boyband days and his solo career.
The Sheffield show will be the second performance of a five-cities-in-five-nights stretch of his tour.
Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Sir Ranulph Fiennes, dubbed the “world’s greatest living explorer” by the Guinness Book of Records, will be bringing his Living Dangerously Tour to Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, June 29.
Sir Ranulph made his name by dedicating his life to chasing adventure and risked life and limb on a number of his expeditions.
In his new tour, he will be discussing his life and adventures with the audience, from his early years to the present day and his current projects.
Luther Vandross tribute
A top tribute performer for Grammy award-winning artist Luther Vandross performs in the Oval Hall of Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, June 30, on a celebration tour of his illustrious career.
Harry Cambridge will be performing a number of Mr Vandross’ greatest songs in the show, which is aptly titled “Luther”.
Tickets for all of the performances can be bought on the Sheffield City Hall website here.