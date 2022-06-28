Ahead of their headline appearance at the Truck Festival in Oxford the band has announced a special warm-up performance at the legendary venue on Thursday, July 21.

Since returning from a three year hiatus in 2019, the band have played two sold-out UK tours and released a new album called ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ that landed at number one in the UK’s Official Record Store Chart.

The band mentioned that a previous show at The Leadmill was one of their “favourite” gigs to date, with promoters hoping they will be able to reproduce the same electric energy that was in the air that evening.

Bombay Bicycle Club are to perform this summer in Sheffield at the popular Leadmill.

A Leadmill spokesperson said: “It is fantastic to welcome back the band for another amazing night at The Leadmill.

“Considering they’re still selling out huge venues like Brixton Academy, it makes it feel extra special that they are still wanting to make the trip to play a smaller grassroots space.”

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale Friday, June 30, at 9am and are available from theleadmill.co.uk/events