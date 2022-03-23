Dinosaur World: Live returns to the Lyceum, Sheffield from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday 9.

Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Tickets for Dinosaur World: Live at Sheffield Lyceum from April 7-9 can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Another family favourite, Northern Ballet’s The Little Mermaid, graces the Lyceum stage from September 22-24.

When a young mermaid is finally allowed her first glimpse of life beyond the ocean, she is enthralled by what she sees.

From breathtaking underwater scenes to vibrant life on land, rediscover Hans Christian Andersen's original fairy tale performed by Northern Ballet's world-class dancers, with Celtic-inspired music played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

On Saturday, May 14, the best-selling children’s book Izzy Gizmo is brought to life in words and music by Ensemble 360 and Aga Serugo-Lugo.

The book by Pip Jones, illustrated by Sara Ogilvie, tells the enchanting story of an intrepid young inventor who puts her talents to work to rescue a crow that can’t fly.