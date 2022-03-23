Russell Kane: Sheffield City Hall comedy show just announced - here are all the details
Comedian and broadcaster Russell Kane promises “pant-wetting observations” on the pandemic in his new show, which is coming to Sheffield City Hall.
Russell Kane Live: The Essex Variant! comes to the City Hall on Sunday, September 11, 2022
The TV and radio star is bringing his “gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two years we’ve just gone through”. His publicity promises: “This high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations which prove laughter really is the best medicine* (*actually, it’s probably hospital medicine)”.
Russell hosts chart-topping podcasts Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC, and ITV on comedy panel shows.
He’s also a writer, actor and presenter who says he is ‘like that in real life’.
To buy tickets for Russell Kane Live: The Essex Variant! at Sheffield City Hall on September 11, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/russell-kane-11sept2022 or visit the box office in person, Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.
Website: www.russellkane.co.uk