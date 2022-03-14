1. Flying start

Britain's famed ski jumper Eddie 'The Eagle, Edwards leaps 80 feet to the ground to declare open the new £30m Crystal Peaks shopping complex, Sheffield on June 14, 1988. Eddie, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in fake snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which included a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls, where 3,000 gallons of water circulated each hour.

Photo: YPN