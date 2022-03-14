Olympic ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards opened the new Crystal Peaks shopping centre, which had its own alpine area!
George Senior’s Ponds Forge was giving way to the swimming pool complex that took its name.
It seems symbolic that a giant anvil was dug up during the construction work taking place in 1988 in those changing times.
In those days you could hit the slopes at Parkwood Springs ski village, get your skates on at the much-missed Silver Blades ice rink or head for a night out at the ABC Cinema on Angel Street or Sinatra’s on Carver Street.
1. Flying start
Britain's famed ski jumper Eddie 'The Eagle, Edwards leaps 80 feet to the ground to declare open the new £30m Crystal Peaks shopping complex, Sheffield on June 14, 1988. Eddie, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in fake snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which included a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls, where 3,000 gallons of water circulated each hour.
Photo: YPN
2. Top players
Teacher Jenny Huscroft of Birley Spa Middle and Infants School, with her successful soccer team in 1988
Photo: SNL
3. Get your skates on
The popular Silver Blades Ice Rink in Queens Road, Sheffield in 1988
Photo: Sub
4. Pie eyes
The Denby Dale pie crust leaves Sheffield on September 4, 1988. The Kirklees village has a long-standing tradition of baking giant pies
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd