Naughty but nice: Northern Ballet's Casanova, which returns to the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from March 22 to 26

Northern Ballet return with their sensual ballet Casanova, on stage for the first time since 2017 and seen more recently on Sky Arts.

The production will transport audiences to 18th-century Venice, telling the story of the infamous Italian adventurer in a seductive masquerade of passion and politics. The show is at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, March 22 to Saturday 26.

Northern Ballet say: “Consumed by his desires, Casanova lived every minute in a whirlwind of scandal and decadence. But behind the mask, there was more to the man.

“Casanova takes you inside the heart and mind of one of the most notorious figures in history.”

The ballet was created by choreographer Kenneth Tindall and TV and film composer Kerry Muzzey’s original score is played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. The production also features opulent sets and costumes designed by Christopher Oram.

Skegness-born Joseph Taylor, who plays the title role, said: “This will be my second time portraying the role of Giacomo Casanova. My first time was during the production’s premiere run in 2017.

“I was a much younger artist with far less experience back then so I’m eager to see where Kenneth Tindall’s beautiful ballet will take me this time.

Northern Ballet's Casanova, based on the life of the infamous 18th-century Italian libertine, comes to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from March 22 to 26

“The ‘great seducer’ is not a simple character to play, it requires an incredible amount of strength and stamina, and the emotional endurance you go through throughout the night is just as challenging.

“In our production we focus mainly on key relationships and encounters Casanova had in his life that both elevated him and crushed him.

“A deep understanding of who this man truly was is vital to be able to bring this 18th-century legend to life. It’s a huge honour to get this opportunity once again.”

Northern Ballet's Casanova, which comes to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from March 22-26

Show creator Kenneth Tindall is a former principal dancer and Casanova is his first full-length production as a choreographer.

Casanova won him huge acclaim and standing ovations when it was first seen. The show came to the Lyceum Theatre on its first tour and enthralled Sheffield audiences.

Kenneth said: “It’s interesting when you work on a title about something that you already, somewhere in the back of your mind, hold a preconceived notion about.

“I am sure most people think of Casanova and then think womaniser. He was a man of his time, a cultivator of pleasure but he was also an accomplished musician, a priest, a spy and a writer of tremendous skill and energy.

“I hope the audience leaves feeling connected to the genius of Casanova and feel inspired to live life a little more.”

Tickets for Northern Ballet’s Casanova can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sheffield Theatres continues to follow the industry-wide safety protocols and government guidance for indoor entertainment. All the latest information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/your-visit.