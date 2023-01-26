Little Man Tate have rubbed shoulders with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Reverend & The Makers and are now returning home to Sheffield as part of a comeback UK tour.

The band reformed last year for two hometown comeback shows and will now be hitting the road for their headline UK tour, hitting 11 cities on 11 dates over April and May, 2023. The band were “stalwarts of Sheffield’s famously thriving noughties music scene”, which included the likes of Bromheads Jacket, Milburn, Reverend & The Makers and the Arctic Monkeys.

Little Man Tate’s original lineup – Jon Windle, Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields – will perform at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on May 5. It will be the eighth show of the tour, with the band performing in Carlisle, Cottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London before they return to the Steel City.

The new tour comes after two reunion appearances at Victorious and Tramlines festivals, as well as their recent tour supporting The Enemy.

Little Man Tate formed in 2005 and released their single ‘The Agent’. Staking their place as a must-see on the live circuit, Little Man Tate stepped up to huge slots at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, and played a pre-Christmas show at the iconic Empress Ballroom in Blackpool.