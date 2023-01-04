Jon McClure from Reverend and The Makers surprised punters at The Grapes pub in Sheffield City Centre on New Years Eve with an impromptu performance.

Mike Lawton was in The Grapes pub counting down the hours to the new year with his granddaughter Maria, and some other family, when the musician entered the pub. Mike said: “There were groups of younger people in, some with Irish backgrounds, and it was those people who first saw Jon, and created a little hubbub that attracted attention… Maria was sat next to me at the time, and it was she who enlightened me as to who had come in.”

Mike managed to snap a few photos from where he and his family were sat at the back of the pub, which were taken when Jon eventually joined in with the singing. Mike said: “I had actually gone to meet up with some family members, and to see a resident singer at The Grapes, Mick Machin, who I have known since he started performing, around 1990. He is the person in the photos with Jon, and he sings with a lady called Karen.

"[Jon McClure] did not sit down to sing straight away, as Mick and Karen were performing, but when he did sing, he had a rousing backing from the young people, who seemed to know all the words to his songs. I personally think he has a good, strong voice, although I would not call myself a fan, but I did enjoy what he did, and it added to the pleasure of the evening.”

Jon McClure (R) performing in The Grapes pub in Sheffield with resident singer Mike Machin (L). Picture: Mike Lawton

