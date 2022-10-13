Thousands of people turned up to Sheffield’s O2 Academy last night for the Close to Home tour. Platinum-selling and brit nominated, this is Aitch’s biggest tour to date, showcasing his highly anticipated debut album. He opened the show with Taste (Make it Shake), his most popular song from 2019 and his most streamed track to date.

Bouncing around on stage and full of energy, the atmosphere was electric. The rapper played some of his older songs to begin with while teasing the new album, which was released on August 19.

“What’s everyone’s favourite song on the new album?” He shouted into the microphone as fans tried to get his attention. While keeping up his cheeky persona, he also thanked the crowd for all of their support, especially with the album’s release.

Rapper Aitch wowed fans at his sell-out gig in Sheffield yesterday (Getty)

He also made tribute to his home city Manchester multiple times throughout the show, how it influenced the album with some funny anecdotes from home thrown in.

He told the story of meeting a girl in a bar and her pretending not to know who he is. “I thought I was famous. I decided to write a song about it” he grinned, before playing new track ‘In Disguise’.

Taking the camera from the cameraman and waving it around the front row, letting fans’ faces appear on the big screen, Aitch knows how to put on a show.

Continuing with the new album’s tracks, he also played Louis Vuitton, Sunshine (feat. New Machine) and a long list of other rap tracks, new and old. The new songs received a huge response, with the crowd screaming every word, but of course the old songs were always going to be fan favourites.

Keisha & Becky and Strike a Pose created the loudest reaction from fans.

Aitch’s constant shouts of “Jump!” and “Energy!” kept the crowd energised.