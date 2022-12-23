Reverend and the Makers lead singer, Jon McClure, says that there’s a musical WhatsApp group with a load of talented Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Owls boast a strong list of musicians who count themselves as part of their fanbase, including The Reverend himself, and he confirmed that all four members of the Arctic Monkeys are Wednesdayites that’ve been known to frequent Hillsborough’s terraces.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield’s Owls Heaven podcast, McClure spoke of their famous fans – amongst other things – also joking of his jealousy at not thinking of Self Esteem’s idea of performing in Wednesday shirts.

“Of the musicians that have come out of Sheffield,” he said. “Almost all of them are Wednesdayites. Human League, Heaven 17, Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley... Jarvis Cocker goes to games sometimes, and there’s Milburn.

“We’ve got a group, actually. Like a musical Whatsapp group - Rebecca (Lucy Taylor) from Self Esteem is in it. When she came to Tramlines with her band all in Wednesday kits, what a move! I should’ve thought of that.”

And when asked about arguably Sheffield’s biggest musical exports, the Monkeys, McClure confirmed they all go to games at S6.

“They’re all Wednesday, to a man. Andy Nicholson, the original bass player, is a blade, but Nick O’Malley - who replaced him - is Wednesday. So it’s four=======================of four.

“They do go, and Alex has been before in disguise. I don’t know what he wore, but I think he went for a bit of a scarf/hat combo. So yeah, they’re Wednesdayites.”

