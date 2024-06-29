Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Everly Pregnant Brothers are set to perform live at the Sheffield Fan City tomorrow ahead of England’s knockout game with Slovakia.

It is win or go home from this point onward for England. Defeat from this point means the Euros dream is over. It is a tense prospect, considering how underwhelming the Three Lions have been so far.

Luckily, fans attending the Sheffield Fan City in the city centre tomorrow with have the instantly recognisable tunes of the Everly Pregnant Brothers to cut through the tension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Fan City said today: “Although England have not set the world on fire in the tournament so far, the introduction of Cole Palmer in the previous game and the favourable draw for England gives us all hope we can have a successful tournament.

Sheffield's Everly Pregnant Brothers will be performing in the Devonshire Green Fan City. | Fan City

“Fan City is about customer experience and we have loved having all nationalities and England supporters at the fan park so far. The addition of some of the area's favourite local bands will enhance the experience even further and Sunday is warming up to be a special day for football and music fans in Sheffield.”

Live music is due to start at 12pm, with the Every Pregnant Brothers and The Rosadocs performing until kick-off at 5pm.