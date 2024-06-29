Sheffield Fan City: Live music from iconic Everly Pregnant Brothers confirmed for England v Slovakia
It is win or go home from this point onward for England. Defeat from this point means the Euros dream is over. It is a tense prospect, considering how underwhelming the Three Lions have been so far.
Luckily, fans attending the Sheffield Fan City in the city centre tomorrow with have the instantly recognisable tunes of the Everly Pregnant Brothers to cut through the tension.
A spokesperson for Fan City said today: “Although England have not set the world on fire in the tournament so far, the introduction of Cole Palmer in the previous game and the favourable draw for England gives us all hope we can have a successful tournament.
“Fan City is about customer experience and we have loved having all nationalities and England supporters at the fan park so far. The addition of some of the area's favourite local bands will enhance the experience even further and Sunday is warming up to be a special day for football and music fans in Sheffield.”
Live music is due to start at 12pm, with the Every Pregnant Brothers and The Rosadocs performing until kick-off at 5pm.
Tickets to attend the Fan City for the England game are still on sale. They start at £10 (excluding fees) for advance ticket buyers.
