After a good few years out, the popular Sheffield Wednesday-themed festival returned to Hillsborough Park with lots and lots to do.
There were plenty of food options, fairground rides, football pitches and basketball hoops providing plenty of fun for all the family.
The Star spent the day walking around and taking photos to document the day. Take a look through our gallery below and tell us if you see any of your friends in the comments.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.