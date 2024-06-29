Owls in the Park: 15 brilliant Sheffield photos in Hillsborough Park as Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoy day out

Published 29th Jun 2024

Owls in the Park has made a triumphant return today.

After a good few years out, the popular Sheffield Wednesday-themed festival returned to Hillsborough Park with lots and lots to do.

There were plenty of food options, fairground rides, football pitches and basketball hoops providing plenty of fun for all the family.

The Star spent the day walking around and taking photos to document the day. Take a look through our gallery below and tell us if you see any of your friends in the comments.

1. Owls in the Park

2. Pets allowed!

3. No.1 Grandpa

4. Football

