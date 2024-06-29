Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billy Sharp’s honest verdict on Sheffield United’s big summer and huge derby clashes with Sheffield Wednesday

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United legend, is desperate to see his his boyhood club “back up and running” this season after a summer of frustration surrounding transfers and an ongoing takeover saga. The Blades are closing in on new ownership, with a US-based consortium in advanced talks to buy the club from Prince Abdullah.

That ongoing process has impacted on United’s hopes of making a quick start in the transfer market, with the Blades yet to make their first signing six weeks before their season opener at Preston North End. But there are irons in the fire, with free agents Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton, formerly of Norwich City and Leeds United respectively, both players of strong interest.

United will also start the new Championship season on minus-two points, after being hit with an EFL sanction over non-payment of transfer funds during their promotion season, while contract offers to the likes of striker Oli McBurnie have also been delayed by the uncertainty over who will occupy the Bramall Lane boardroom come the start of the new season.

The 38-year-old, who left Bramall Lane last summer after helping United to promotion back to the Premier League, sealed an emotional return to another former club this week after signing for Doncaster Rovers following spells at LA Galaxy and Hull City.

“Sheffield United have a lot of work to do,” Sharp said, “with minus-two points and this takeover which is taking forever to go through. I think that's holding up ins and outs, which isn't ideal. I know there are players out of contract who Sheffield United probably want to sign, but haven't been able to at the minute.

“I know there's a lot of frustration around the club, I'm a Sheffield United fan so I want things to get sorted and I want to see them back up and running. I don't want to see them fall any further down and they're going to find it tough to start the season, to get that first win just to get back into the plus points. Hopefully myself, Doncaster and Sheffield United can have a good season next season.”

One fixture of particular interest to boyhood Blade Sharp was the return of the Steel City derby, following Wednesday’s Championship survival act last season. The Blades will face the Owls at Bramall Lane on November 9, and travel to Hillsborough next March.