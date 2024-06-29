New Sheffield Wednesday arrival revealed as Owls land Europa League winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s technical team will have one new addition this summer as Danny Röhl confirmed the acquisition of a new analyst.

The Owls boss signed a new long-term deal at Hillsborough in May after helping the side secure their Championship status on the final day, and he made it very clear that he was planning for the future of the club going forward.

Part of that plan, it appears, was to add to his already popular technical staff, and he told The Star on Saturday that there is already a new face who is joining the group as they begin their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Niklas Lanwehr, who has been working as a first team opposition analyst for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, is joining Wednesday ahead of the upcoming season, making his first venture into English football having spent the bulk of his young career at Arminia Bielefeld – where he worked up from the youth setup into the first team.

The 33-year-old will join current analysts, Richard Stirrup and Liam Bracken, in Röhl’s analysis team, and he’ll be eager to try and add even more strength to a group that helped perform last season’s great escape.

Lanwehr, who also has history as an IT co-ordinator, joined Frankfurt in 2021 and was part of the group that won the UEFA Europa League in 2022. He’ll add new experience to the group alongside the other members of Röhl’s team.