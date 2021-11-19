The big Christmas bingo party run by Bada Bingo is coming to Sheffield on November 27.

The organisers say: “Selling out fast across the UK, this epic night has been transformed into a wacky winter wonderland for the whole of December, complete with snow cannons, non-stop Christmas bangers and a cheeky visit from Santa.”

They add that Bada Bingo combines “a classic game of bingo with a nightclub-style atmosphere to promise a unique and wild night out.

Bada Bingo is bringing its wacky Christmas party to Buzz Bingo in Sheffield this November

"Thrill seekers hoping to strike it lucky this Christmas have the chance of winning their body weight in cheese, shark diving in Skeg or £100 cash!”

Tickets are now on sale from £13.45 and are available to purchase on the Bada Bingo website.

Go to badabingo.com/events/sheffield-bingo-games-2