The annual festive stalls along Fargate and Pinstone Street are back up and running again until Christmas.

There are more than 50 German Christmas market-style log cabin stalls and 80 per cent of the independent traders are Sheffield based.

As well as browsing the stalls, you can have a drink at the Alpine bar, visit Santa’s grotto, grab food and snacks and view everything from above on the big wheel.

The Christmas Market will run until Christmas Eve and is open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will close at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays during December.

