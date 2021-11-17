Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate

Sheffield Christmas market 2021: take a look at what you can find and when it's open

Sheffield Christmas Market has just opened in the city centre – and here’s a look at just some of what you can find.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:13 am

The annual festive stalls along Fargate and Pinstone Street are back up and running again until Christmas.

There are more than 50 German Christmas market-style log cabin stalls and 80 per cent of the independent traders are Sheffield based.

As well as browsing the stalls, you can have a drink at the Alpine bar, visit Santa’s grotto, grab food and snacks and view everything from above on the big wheel.

The Christmas Market will run until Christmas Eve and is open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will close at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays during December.

Read this: Arctic Monkeys announce first 2022 tour dates

1. Alpine bar

Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate features an Alpine bar and the popular big wheel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

2. View from above

The big wheel makes a welcome return to Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Fascinating flavours

A range of flavours are on offer at this cupcake stall at Sheffield Christmas Market

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. A nose for cheese

Chantelle Barwick on a cheese stall at Sheffield Christmas Market

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
SheffieldFargate
Next Page
Page 1 of 3