The Mediterranean-Italian restaurant on Langsett Road, Hillsborough has been winning five-star reviews on Trip Advisor from impressed diners.

Reviewer LinoSheffield said: “We received one of the warmest welcomes ever at 2nd Girlfriend. No sooner had we arrived at the front door when the owner greeted us. We were shown to our table straight away and we were immediately impressed with the room layout and decor.

Owner, Chris Kamolli (pictured) named the restaurant 2nd Girlfriend in recognition of his girlfriend.

“As well as the standard menu we each received there was a selection of both starter and main course dishes on the specials board. All of which were passionately described to us by the owner.”

They praised the food, which included “monkfish with shrimp on a bed of linguine smothered in a very tasty and velvety sauce” and concluded: “All in all a very relaxing and enjoyable dining experience.”

Neil H from New York said: “The food was so fresh. You can tell this is fresh ingredients and great ones too.“The scallops were so meaty and the risotto cooked to absolute perfection and just perfect if I’m being honest - faultless.

2nd Girlfriend Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar is located in the heart of Hillsborough on Langsett Road.

“When people say that cutting through their steak was like cutting through butter I challenge every one of those people to go to 2nd Girlfriend and try the fillet steak (cooked rare of course as it should be!) and cut through it."

He added: “Taste wise again the chef nailed it. Cooked perfectly, so well seasoned and so tasty!”

Neil concluded: “Overall this place smashes an easy 10 out of 10. Superb. Just go here!”

Reviewer btune from Sheffield summed it up: “Food to die for and service second to none.”

2nd Girlfriend serves a selection of authentic Italian dishes including this pasta.

Owner Chris Kamolli told Star reporter Kian Rains: “Everybody asks about the name. Some say it’s weird, some says it’s a good name, and others say it is different. It is hard to forget and easy to remember.

"In a way, it’s a bit of advertisement in itself because people talk about it.”