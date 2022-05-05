The new presenter of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee is heading out on her biggest tour to date, Success Story.

She will appear at the Octagon Centre on the University of Sheffield campus off Glossop Road on November 25.

Tickets are available now from www.sarapascoe.co.uk/sara-on-tour.

Sara decided she wanted to be famous at 14 years old. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday.

Her last countrywide live tour, LadsLadsLads, sold every single Edinburgh Fringe ticket before the festival had started and a London Palladium show was also filmed for the BBC2 stand-up special.

Since then things have most certainly changed for Sara – from contemplating the positive aspects of self-imposed celibacy in LadsLadsLads, Success Story finds her a few years later happily married with a beautiful baby son.

The show will see Sara examine what it is to be successful, how we define it and how it feels when what we want eludes us.

Expect jokes about status, celebrities and Sara’s new fancy lifestyle versus infertility, her multiple therapists and career failures.

Sara Pascoe is a highly-acclaimed comedian, writer and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind and is the host of BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.