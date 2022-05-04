Sheffield musical theatre group performing showstopping songs in stage return - and you vote for the finale

Since their sell-out run of 42nd Street in 2020, the performers at Ellesmere Musical Theatre Company have been desperate to get back on stage. And The Winner Is brings the audience a selection of the best musical theatre numbers around.

In a new and original twist, the company is offering supporters the opportunity to select which number will be the show’s grand finale.

The names of three showstoppers are on the company’s website, www.ellesmeremtc.co.uk, where you can vote for them.

The company of Ellesmere Musical Theatre in rehearsals for Skid Row, a fabulous number from Little Shop of Horrors!, which features in their new show And the Winner Is at The Montgomery in Sheffield on May 6 and 7

Gillian Deutsch from the group said: “With a leading cast of young and fabulously talented singers, the company will be performing some classic favourites from shows such as Anything Goes and Mamma Mia, alongside modern blockbusters like Wicked, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

“Joining them will be members of Sheffield Performing Arts, just back from a whirlwind trip to perform at Disneyland Paris.

“For regular supporters or those just venturing back into theatres, what better way to spend a couple of hours than being wowed by this fantastic bunch of performers?”

You can see And the Winner Is at The Montgomery theatre and arts centre on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.