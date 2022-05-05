The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards recognises specialist retailers who are doing their part to create a better world through sustainable initiatives, whilst supporting their customers, communities and suppliers.Liam Spivey, general manager at Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, said: “We're absolutely delighted to be chosen as the best farm shop in the Midlands.

“The whole team here works so hard to make sure we have the best selection of fresh farm produce and top-quality food from local and small food producers - more than half of all our farm shop products are either produced or prepared on the Chatsworth Estate.

“Many people came to rely on us during the pandemic and our team worked long hours to support some of the most vulnerable members of our local communities. I'm very proud of that their efforts are recognised by awards like this."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The butcher's counter at Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, which has been named as Farm Shop of the Year for the Midlands - much of the produce comes from the Peak District estate

More than half of products are produced or prepared on the Chatsworth Estate

The shop favours small local producers and includes butcher's and fresh fish counters, fresh fruit and vegetables, a delicatessen and a patisserie. It also stocks wines, beers and soft drinks.The judges commented: “Long-established farm shop that is constantly moving forward with the ever-changing times but keeping the ethos of a traditional farm shop.”

They praised the shop’s commitment to sustainability through its zero to landfill policy and its employment of local people, concluding: “All in all a very good all-round business.”

The bakery at Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, which has been named as Farm Shop of the Year for the Midlands in national industry awards

From more than 100 entries, nine regional winners were announced on April 25.Nigel Barden, chair of judges for the awards, said: “We had some fabulous entries, many reflecting how resourceful retailers have been in the food and drink sector, as they faced another very different and challenging year.

“Our judges had a difficult task drawing up the regional shortlists and winners for this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Awards, as there were some remarkable entries reflecting how resourceful many in the food and drink sector are, particularly with the emphasis being focused on recycling, waste and sustainability.

“It is heartening to see how much these talented, resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses and it was a privilege to read about them and celebrate them at the winners’ announcement.”