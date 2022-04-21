Bat Out of Hell: Sheffield Lyceum shows for Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf musical

This production, featuring the anthems of composer Jim Steinman and singer Meat Loaf, “uniquely combines the magic and excitement of a musical with the immense energy of rock ‘n’ roll”, say the producers.Join gang leader Strat as he falls in love with tyrant’s daughter Raven.The musical thunders through hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and the title song.
The tour is dedicated to the memory of Jim Steinman, who died a year ago, and Meat Loaf, who we lost in January.
Bat Out Of Hell runs at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, May 3 to Saturday 7. Remaining tickets are limited. Book through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.