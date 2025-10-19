Performance art, filled with purposeful and political statements, rarely go hand- in-hand with the elements needed for a fun and joyful night out, but that’s what you feel like you get with Self Esteem.

The Rotherham star’s music has always been empowering, witty and soulful.

But with her latest album, A Complicated Woman, Self Esteem’s masterful and forthright exploration through what it is to be to be a self-possessed woman today - and the threats to it - has even greater resonance than its 2021 predecessor, Prioritise Pleasure.

Self Esteem performing at Sheffield's Utilita arena last night (October 18, 2025) | Sarah Marshall

Since launching as Self Esteem, following years as one half of Sheffield indie band Slow Club, Rebecca Lucy Taylor has emerged as one of Britain’s most vital and vibrant live acts.

And the performance spectacle that is the Complicated Woman tour shows Self Esteem has no intention of slowing down, as I was delighted to see during her homecoming, and final, show of the UK tour at Sheffield’s Utilita arena last night.

The first act of the concert saw Self Esteem and her gang of incredible performers don robes, evoking handmaidens in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, at first dancing and moving in unison, before literally jerking out of the confines of the collective.

The unsettling first act was swapped for a second act, seemingly set in a school gym, with long benches that bring back memories of P.E lessons, and the performers dressed like sprightly boxers.

It was followed by more stripped back staging in the final, encore act, with the drum kit taking centre stage, and Self Esteem returning to the stage in a t-shirt from her collection of merch bearing the slogan: “Sheffield has Self Esteem.”

I can’t emphasise enough how joyful and fun Self Esteem’s concerts are. People were dancing in the aisles and it often mirrored the atmosphere on a night out filled with dancing.

But, for me, the star of the show is always the breathtaking vocals and harmonies, which are elevated by the fervid way in which Self Esteem connects with her audience.

There wasn’t a weak song in the setlist, but for me, the highlights were I’m Fine, I Do And I Don’t Care, Mother, F***ing Wizardry, along with Lies and In Plain Sight, for which she was joined on stage by her incredible support acts Nadine Shah and Moonchild Sanelly, respectively.

The gig marked the fourth time I’ve seen Self Esteem - yes, I’m a bit of a super fan! | Sarah Marshall

Three of those four performances were in Sheffield, and it’s been heartening to see the size of venue increase with each gig.

Over the past five years or so, I’ve seen friend after friend become enraptured with Self Esteem’s music, with each one finding something in it that speaks to them.

At times, it has felt like it’s taken a little longer for Sheffield to catch up, with her initially securing much bigger venues elsewhere.

And so, it felt fantastic to be present to see her finally draw the homecoming crowd she so richly deserves.

She couldn’t help but beam with pride as the crowd broke into spontaneous rounds of applause in the middle of songs - on a few occasions - showing her just how beloved she - and her music is in her home county of South Yorkshire.

Rebecca told the audience that she had previously performed at the arena during half-time of a Sheffield Steelers match as part of school musical Jekyll and Hyde.

She also joked about how she used to think the ice for the matches was always kept below the arena.

During the encore performances of Self-Esteem’s mega-hit I Do This All The Time, and Focus Is Power, the other performers joined Rebecca on stage draped in black and gold supporters’ scarves adorned with the words: We Want Our Wednesday Back.

Rebecca is a proud Owls fan, and the slogan is a statement against embattled owner Dejphon Chansiri, with fans pledging to don “black and gold until it’s sold.”

Rebecca may now be a big music and theatre star, but she clearly hasn’t forgotten where she comes from, or the importance of fighting for your club.