Self Esteem’s homecoming show at Sheffield’s Utilita arena is set to get underway in a matter of hours.

Rotherham pop star and actor, Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - has earned a reputation for being one of Britain’s most exciting and vibrant live acts.

And now, she is set to return to South Yorkshire tonight (October 18, 2025) with a homecoming show at Sheffield’s Utilita arena, on her Complicated Woman tour.

The show celebrates her acclaimed new album A Complicated Woman, the follow-up to the BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated Prioritise Pleasure.

Prioritise Pleasure was named album of the year by The Guardian and The Sunday Times.

Those attending tonight can expect powerhouse vocals, sharp wit, and a bold, unapologetic performance that has made Self Esteem one of the UK’s most vital live acts.

We are now just hours away from the gig, and with that in mind, here is a handy list of everything you need to know.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still tickets available here, with prices ranging from £42.50 to £56.73.

Will there be a support act?

South African musician and dancer, Moonchild Sanelly, who collaborated with Self Esteem on the song Big Man, is the first support act.

Singer-songwriter, Nadine Shah, is the second and final support act.

What are the running times for both nights?

The Utilita arena has provided set times, but says ticket holders should be aware that they are subject to change.

The provisional set times are as follows:

Car park & box office opens: 4pm

4pm Doors open: 6:30pm

6:30pm Moonchild Sanelly: 7:15pm

7:15pm Nadine Shah​: 8pm

8pm Self Esteem : 9pm

9pm Curfew: 11pm

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem

What will the setlist be?

It is not possible to know exactly which songs will be performed in which order, but Self Esteem has stuck to a similar setlist to the one below for the past few shows in Brixton, Bristol and Manchester:

Main set:

I Do and I Don't Care

Mother

Lies

69

You Forever

Logic, Bitch!

Prioritise Pleasure

Fucking Wizardry

The Curse

In Plain Sight

What Now

The 345

Cheers to Me

If Not Now, It’s Soon

The Deep Blue Okay

Encore:

I Do This All the Time

Focus Is Power

This Is My Life (Shirley Bassey song)

What is the bag policy at the Utilita Arena Sheffield?

This is what the venue says about the rules around taking bags to the arena:

All bags larger than 30cm wide x 40cm long x 20cm deep (approx. A3 sized) are strictly prohibited

Rucksacks/Backpacks are not permitted and there is no on-site facility to store prohibited items

Bags that can be worn on the back must not exceed 30cm wide x 20cm long x 20cm deep (approx. A4 sized)

What security measures will be in place?

The venue says it is “in constant liaison with officers from the government’s anti-terrorism unit to ensure that we are following Home Office guidelines and have up to date intelligence.”

They add: “Our new Evolv Technology AI security screening system is now in use.

“There’s no need to remove items from your pockets. The scanners are safe for everyone, including those with medical conditions.

“We recommend that you arrive as close to the doors open time as you can and keep the items that you bring with you to a minimum as this will delay your entry.”

What public transport is available to take me to the Utilita Arena Sheffield?

Trams

The Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park.

This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic giving you a fast, smooth and reliable way to get to your event.

Tram tickets can be bought on board from the conductor, but for better value, buy ahead through the TSY Mobile app.

Visit the Supertram website to plan your journey.

Park and ride

If part of your journey needs to be by car, why not Park & Ride? Most trams to the Arena travel away from local roads, bypassing traffic. For more information on travelling to the Arena by Supertram click here.

Park & Ride facilities are available from the train station at Meadowhall Shopping Centre and off the Sheffield Parkway (A630). Supertram also connects the park and ride facilities throughout the City to the Arena - for more information on Park & Ride, call Traveline on 0800 952 0002.

Meadowhall park and ride

Situated next to Meadowhall Interchange to the North of the Meadowhall shopping centre this site has great access from Junction 34 of the M1 and parking is free.

Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway) park & ride

This site is ideal for the Arena and is accessible from Junction 33 of the M1. The car park is secure and It is only a 5 minute tram ride from the Arena.Trams are every 10 minutes at peak times and 20 minutes off peak.

Tickets include car parking and unlimited tram travel for the driver on the day of purchase with some group tickets also available.

Middlewood and Halfway park & ride

This site also offer secure car parking at easily accessible locations outside of the city centre combined with a regular tram service to take you hassle free to your destination.

Bus

The Arena is served by several bus routes click here to visit the Travel South Yorkshire website. You can also view a full list of route maps for the whole region - just click here.

Taxi

Veezu Taxis are available for bookings on 0114 239 39 39 or visit their website.

Rail travel

The arena has two rail stations within easy reach of the venue.

Sheffield's main railway station is situated in the city centre - Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP - and is approximately a 10 minute taxi or 20 minute Supertram journey to the venue.

An alternative station is available at Meadowhall Interchange - which has a Supertram link to the venue - approximately a five minute Supertram journey to the venue.