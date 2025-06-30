Rotherham-born pop star Self Esteem showed off her love for Sheffield on Friday when she played Glastonbury in a Wednesdays tracksuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homegrown singer-songwriter Rebecca Lucy Taylor packed out the Park stage at 9pm on June 27 with legions off fans turning out to see her one-of-a-kind stage presence.

Rotherham pop star Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, played Glastonbury on Friday (June 27) decked out in a Sheffield Wednesdays tracksuit. | BBC Iplayer

And, three years after her eye-popping stage show at Glasto in 2022 when she wore an unmissable corset based on Meadowhall Shopping Centre’s dome, the ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ artist was back with another high energy display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, riding high on the release of her latest album, A Complicated Woman, Rebecca and her entourage performed hit after hit in Amish-style robes, evocative of a nun’s habit or The Handmaid’s Tale.

But, part way in, Rebecca unveiled a Sheffield Wednesdays tracksuit with the Owl logo proudly displayed for her next number.

Reviewers from the weekend at Glastonbury praised the Rotherham star’s performance for its electrically charged stage show, relentless energy and her clear devotion from fans knowing her complex lyrical work word for word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old is known for her high effort performances and stage fashion, including in 2019 when she wore a dress made entirely of Boots Advantage cards.

Formerly one half of Sheffield band Slow Club, Taylor released her first track under the nom de plume Self Esteem in 2017, going on to release her debut album, ‘Compliments Please’, in 2019.

She has found critical acclaim with her second album, Prioritise Pleasure, and this year’s A Complicated Woman.

Self Esteem will be performing at the following venues on the following dates as part of her A Complicated Woman tour, ending with a high-billing homecoming show in sheffield in October.

September 15 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham

September 16 2025: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 18 2025: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

September 20 2025: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

September 21 2025: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

September 27 2025: Academy, Manchester

September 28 2025: Academy, Manchester

October 3 2025: Beacon, Bristol

October 4 2025: Beacon, Bristol

October 9 2025: O2 Academy Brixton, London

October 10 2025: O2 Academy, Brixton, London

October 17 2025: Brighton Centre

October 18 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield