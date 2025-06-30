Self-Esteem: Rotherham pop star plays Glastonbury set while decked out in Sheffield Wednesdays gear
Homegrown singer-songwriter Rebecca Lucy Taylor packed out the Park stage at 9pm on June 27 with legions off fans turning out to see her one-of-a-kind stage presence.
And, three years after her eye-popping stage show at Glasto in 2022 when she wore an unmissable corset based on Meadowhall Shopping Centre’s dome, the ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ artist was back with another high energy display.
This year, riding high on the release of her latest album, A Complicated Woman, Rebecca and her entourage performed hit after hit in Amish-style robes, evocative of a nun’s habit or The Handmaid’s Tale.
But, part way in, Rebecca unveiled a Sheffield Wednesdays tracksuit with the Owl logo proudly displayed for her next number.
Reviewers from the weekend at Glastonbury praised the Rotherham star’s performance for its electrically charged stage show, relentless energy and her clear devotion from fans knowing her complex lyrical work word for word.
The 38-year-old is known for her high effort performances and stage fashion, including in 2019 when she wore a dress made entirely of Boots Advantage cards.
Formerly one half of Sheffield band Slow Club, Taylor released her first track under the nom de plume Self Esteem in 2017, going on to release her debut album, ‘Compliments Please’, in 2019.
She has found critical acclaim with her second album, Prioritise Pleasure, and this year’s A Complicated Woman.
Self Esteem will be performing at the following venues on the following dates as part of her A Complicated Woman tour, ending with a high-billing homecoming show in sheffield in October.
- September 15 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham
- September 16 2025: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- September 18 2025: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- September 20 2025: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
- September 21 2025: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
- September 27 2025: Academy, Manchester
- September 28 2025: Academy, Manchester
- October 3 2025: Beacon, Bristol
- October 4 2025: Beacon, Bristol
- October 9 2025: O2 Academy Brixton, London
- October 10 2025: O2 Academy, Brixton, London
- October 17 2025: Brighton Centre
- October 18 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.