Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already wowed concertgoers on the opening night alongside Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem), Hawley pledged that his Leadmill residency would see him being joined onstage each night by a different special guest of his own choosing, in support of The Leadmill's ongoing battle against with its Landlords.

Hawley introduced Jarvis to applause from the audience, where Jarvis then stated that it was his first time back on The Leadmill's iconic stage since November 1993 and that it was "nice to be back".

Pulp frontman, Jarvis Cocker, has made an onstage appearance in Sheffield with his former bandmate Richard Hawley in support of The Leadmill.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulp's first full appearance took place at The Leadmill, on August 16, 1980 – 42 years ago.

The Pulp frontman has consistently vocalised support towards the venue since the eviction notice announcement in March of 2022.

Last night, Jarvis offered insight into the meaning behind the 'You Can't Buy…' series, of which he collaborated with designer Graeme Swinton in 1995 to promote Pulp's single Common People.

Pulp frontman, Jarvis Cocker, has made an onstage appearance in Sheffield with his former bandmate Richard Hawley in support of The Leadmill.

In April of 2022, Jarvis collaborated with Swinton again to produce "You Can't Buy The Leadmill."

Jarvis proclaimed The Leadmill to be "more than this building and this stage, it's something that's grown over years and it's a feeling. It's like a form of magic."

He went on to send a message to The Leadmill landlords, stating that "they may own the bricks & mortar, but they don't own the spirit of The Leadmill" and calling on them to "have some respect for a beautiful thing".Fans were treated to two duet performances, including a cover of The Velvet Underground’s White Light/White Heat, which Jarvis told of how himself and Hawley used to dance to in The Leadmill whilst they "had a beer or two".

They also performed a never before heard song named A Sunset, which was penned alongside Hawley and is inspired by the original venue logo which features a sun set and pays homage to past good times at the venue.

Jarvis Cocker at The Leadmill 1989

They said performance tonight was said to be a stark reminder of what Sheffield stands to lose if The Leadmill is forced out of the building and a reminder of the incredible talent that has grown at the venue over the years.