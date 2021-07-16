Popular Music in the Round season of concerts to return to Sheffield next month

Tickets have gone on sale for the season which begins on Friday, August 6 and runs through to December 4.

After more than a year of enforced postponements and live-streamed online events, the concerts promise to be a very welcome return for musicians and audiences alike.

Violist Ruth Gibson and pianist Tim Horton, of Sheffield’s resident group Ensemble 360, launch the new concert series on Friday, August 6, with performances at 1pm and 7pm in the city’s beautiful Upper Chapel, where concerts will remain socially-distanced for the comfort and safety of everyone attending.

Music in the Round

This will be followed by a rare opportunity to enjoy the entirety of Bach’s monumental Well-Tempered Clavier performed by the acclaimed pianist Libby Burgess.

Libby is playing the 48 movements of this iconic piece in each of the 48 ceremonial counties of England during 2021. Her performances on 13 August in Sheffield represent the South Yorkshire stage of her marathon run of concerts.

The 48 concerts are part of a fundraising initiative by Libby Burgess, raising money for four musical charities, inspired by Bach’s comment that the Well-Tempered Clavier was written “for the benefit and use of the musical youth eager to learn, as well as for the special pastime of those already skilful in this study”.

The four charities are: Help Musicians, Youth Music, Future Talent and Live Music Now. More details of the Bach 48 Project can be found at https://bachproject48.co.uk/

Further highlights in the Upper Chapel include a concert dedicated to Beethoven’s string quartets performed by Ensemble 360, and the much-loved Leonore Piano Trio starting their new cycle of concerts focusing on Romantic piano trios, both taking place in September.

November’s rosta of guests includes Last Night of the Proms star, Roderick Williams. Music in the Round’s Singer-in-Residence, Roderick Williams is without a doubt one of the greatest performers of English song, and this much-anticipated return concert on 4 November features the wonderful Wessex world of Thomas Hardy’s poems set to music.

Music in the Round’s autumn season closes with Ensemble 360 in the Crucible Studio on 4 December.

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.musicintheround.co.uk or by calling Sheffield Theatres’ box office on 0114 249 6000 (open 12noon – 6pm, Monday – Saturday).