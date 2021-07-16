Sheffield heatwave: 5 city restaurants that can deliver BBQ right to your doorstep as temperatures are set to soar

4. Firepit Rocks

Firepit Rocks on West Street prides itself on having some of the "finest smoked BBQ cuisine" the city has to offer. In addition to steaks, ribs and 'dogs, they also sell sharing platters which are perfect for those hoping to socialise in groups of up to six people or two households. They offer both collection and delivery, and you can order through City Grab, Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. For more information please visit their website at: https://firepit.rocks/

Photo: Google