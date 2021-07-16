There are plenty of restaurants serving up delicious barbecue food in Sheffield that are willing to deliver to your door
Sheffield heatwave: 5 city restaurants that can deliver BBQ right to your doorstep as temperatures are set to soar

Sheffield is set for a heatwave this weekend – and what better way to celebrate than with a barbecue.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:20 am

And if you don’t fancy cooking those sizzling meats yourself, these fantastic city eateries can deliver BBQ right to your doorstep.

1. Smoke Barbecue

Smoke Barbecue at St Pauls Place Sheffield is known for its wide ranging menu of barbecue food. The brisket plate is a customer favourite. You can order through Deliveroo, and for more information please visit their website at: http://smokebbq.co.uk/ Archive picture of Smoke Barbecue

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Ginseng Korean Restaurant

Enjoy a taste of traditional Korean barbecue at Ginseng in West One, which serves a variety of braised meats, including pork and chicken, served with a filling array of side dishes and a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Archive picture of Ginseng taken by Steve Parkin

Photo: Steve Parkin

3. La Vaca

South American eatery, La Vaca, prides itself on its high quality, locally sourced beef, which is cooked to perfection over an open charcoal grill to really seal in the flavour. Their menu also includes vegetarian options can order a feast from them through Just Eat. For more information visit their website at: http://www.lavaca-restaurant.co.uk/la-vaca-restaurant.html Archive picture of La Vaca

Photo: jpress

4. Firepit Rocks

Firepit Rocks on West Street prides itself on having some of the "finest smoked BBQ cuisine" the city has to offer. In addition to steaks, ribs and 'dogs, they also sell sharing platters which are perfect for those hoping to socialise in groups of up to six people or two households. They offer both collection and delivery, and you can order through City Grab, Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. For more information please visit their website at: https://firepit.rocks/

Photo: Google

