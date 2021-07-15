9 things you can now enjoy again in Sheffield as part of July 19 'Freedom Day'

Here’s 9 things you might be thinking about doing if the Government gives the final go-ahead on July 12 to ending lockdown restrictions that the entertainment sector have been calling for.

Going down the pub. Limits on how many people can meet up indoors and rules on having to wear a mask to move around will end. You will also be able to stand at the bar again – which means queuing for drinks, rather than table service.

Going clubbing. Nightclubs that have been closed by law completely for just under 500 days will be able to reopen, so lots of young people in particular will be up for throwing some shapes on the dancefloor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Cinnamon will be one of the first performers on stage when Sheffield Arena reopens

The Leadmill is holding a grand reopening party on July 19. Website: leadmill.co.uk

Enjoying live music. Venues big and small can get back into action properly at last. The first big gigs at Sheffield Arena – which has been working as a vaccination centre – don’t take place until September.

Sheffield band Bring Me the Horizon appear there first on September 24 on their Post Human Tour. Popular singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon plays on September 30. Website: www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

At Sheffield City Hall, Van Morrison appears on August 19 in a rescheduled date. www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes

…Or music festivals. Tramlines is, of course, taking part in the Government’s Covid audiences experiment, so will go ahead on July 23-5 – without Richard Ashcroft, who doesn’t like the idea.

That’s sold out but Wentworth Festival is going ahead at the Rotherham country house, with two music stages and a comedy one. Music headliners include The Feeling, Bang Bang Romeo, Cast, Space and the comedy includes Steve Royle, Justin Moorhouse and Susan Murray. Tickets: www.wentworthmusicfestival.co.uk

If you’re a raver, check out Bassfest at Don Valley Bowl on August 14-15 (www.bassfest.co.uk) or if you prefer folk, head to Underneath the Stars (underneaththestarsfest.co.uk) at Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley on July 30-August 1. Headliners include event host Kate Rusby and Sheffield-born Paul Carrack.

Sheffield venue The Leadmill is planning a big reopening party on July 19

Cinema outings. You can already go to the pictures, of course, but social distancing and mask wearing won’t be necessary. Check out cinema websites for their plans.

Theatre trips. Sheffield Theatres, who run the Crucible and Lyceum, have said they are in no rush to return to full houses straightaway, preferring to build confidence in their audiences first. The Lyceum remains closed for now but current Crucible show Talent, written by much-missed comedian Victoria Wood, won’t move to full audiences during its run after Freedom Day.

Celebrating good times. So many weddings, birthdays and big occasions have been missed over the past 16 months, so now you can party like it’s 1999 again, indoors or out, with as many people as you like.

Getting dressed up! So many of us have been living in PJs or leisure wear – what will be the big occasions that will get you back in your best gear again? Or is the comfy clothing here to stay?