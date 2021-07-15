Museums join in the Bears of Sheffield trail fun with special events for youngsters

Discover some of the bears on the trail at the Millennium Gallery at an arty bear trail party on Saturday (July 17).

The day’s events run from 11am to 3pm and are aimed at children aged five to 11.

Join artist Geo Law for an interactive digital art workshop. Taking the Sheffield Bear Trail as inspiration, transform your artwork into a digital illustration which will be projected on to the gallery walls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bears of Sheffield have appeared around the city, raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity

Help to create some giant bear art that might even go on display at Weston Park Museum, as well as making bear paintings to take home, in the experimental and colourful style of Sheffield artist John Hoyland. All materials are supplied.

Or create a story for the gallery’s bears and act it out with performers on a stage.

Book a time slot for the free event at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/create-sheffield-presents-lets-get-arty-with-a-bear-trail-party-tickets-161463155645

On Monday, July 26, Weston Park Museum offers a Discovery Day where young visitors can create their own design for a bear that would live in the museum.

The event runs from noon to 3pm and there’s no need to book, just drop in. Museum website: www.museums-sheffield.org.uk