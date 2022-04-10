Neil Warnock: Sheffield City Hall show for newly-retired ex-Blades boss - here's how to get tickets
Ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is appearing at an event where he talks about his amazing career in football.
Join Neil Warnock at Sheffield City Hall on September 16, 2022 as he talks you through his career, in front of a live audience for the first time in his home city.
Tickets are available on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
Neil, who announced his retirement from management at the age of 73 yesterday, Saturday, April 9, looks back on a record number of games as a manager, 16 clubs and 8 promotions, from Non-League to Premier League.
He promises a thousand stories along the way that have never been told. No holds barred, delivered in Neil’s unique and imitable style.
Hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues, making more than 300 appearances, and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management.
He’ll be looking back on his roller-coaster ride with his beloved Sheffield United including promotion, relegation, cup semi-finals, dressing room bust-ups, the Battle of Bramall Lane and much more!
Watch footage with Neil of some of the highlights and lowlights of his time at Bramall Lane and beyond, on a large interactive screen.
Learn all about the explosive moments and controversial incidents, taking you right back to when they happened, giving you the full inside story.
A unique evening of chat and entertainment in the company of someone who has spent more than 60 years of his life in football.