Police last night (Saturday, April 9) confirmed local speculation that an emergency incident where Langdale Road was cordoned off involved the discovery of a man’s body.

Police said: “We received a call at 11:37am today for concerns of welfare for a man in a property on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.“Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family have been informed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire fire service appeal to people to keep away from Abbeydale Road, Sheffield today, Saturday April 9, as emergency services dealt with an incident

Neighbours said the property searched was a flat above shops.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on Twitter at 2pm: “Firefighters are currently at an incident on Abbeydale Road, #Sheffield and are expected to be there for the next couple of hours.

“It is a multi-agency incident with @syptweet (police) and @YorksAmbulance