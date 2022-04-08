Join Brearley Bear for a city centre Easter egg trail from Monday, April 11 to Saturday 16..

The Easter Bunny has hidden seven Easter eggs in the city centre. To get hunting, pick up a trail map from Unit 1, Surrey Street next to the Winter Garden. Maps are available between 9.30am and 5pm.Alternatively, go to the website www.brearleybear.co.uk.

The Easter eggs are in city centre venues, accessible at least from 10am to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A giant dinosaur egg on the Easter trail at the Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston, Sheffield

All children who complete the trail will get a ‘choctastic’ prize.

Orchard Square in the heart of Sheffield is offering free Easter activities.

Between 11am and 3pm on Wednesday, April 13, Thursday 14 and Friday 15, children can enjoy Easter crafting sessions to include card making and decorating, balloon modelling and face painting, alongside soft play for the tots at Sheffield Plate.

Children’s refreshments will be provided. Follow the bunny prints in the Square to join the fun…

Lots of Easter family fun at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield city centre

Whirlow Hall Farm holds its first post-Covid lambing event where you can see the newborn arrivals.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt, face painting, Easter-themed crafts, forest school activities, shows with Barney Baloney and story times.

Street food stalls for a tasty lunch including the famous Whirlow BBQ.

Book at www.whirlowhallfarm.org

Whirlow Hall Farm in Sheffield has opened up again for the lambing season over the Easter holidays for the first time since the pandemic. Pictured is newly-born Alfie, meeting Blossom Ogden in February 2020

Graves Park Animal Farm also has an Easter Egg Hunt from April 15-18, when more than 60,000 eggs will be hidden!

Pre-book a hunt at 11am, 1pm or 3pm each day. Tickets are £5, which admits a child with an adult.

When you've finished hunting, claim your prize from the Easter Bunny!

‘Take a peek inside a giant dinosaur egg’

Sheffield Museums have daily free drop-in activities from noon to 3pm. These include designing a Simplex car on Tuesday 12 at Kelham Island Museum, making a Sheffield jigsaw on Wednesday at Weston Park Museum and getting to know minibeasts on Thursday at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

The Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston has an Easter Buddies trail with fun challenges. Take a peek inside a giant dinosaur egg on the Dino Trail and look for the Golden Eggs hidden daily around the park to win a prize.

There are fun Easter-themed arts and crafts and the Easter Bunny will be ‘hopping’ up to say hello over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Advance tickets only at www.butterflyhouse.co.uk.

Sheffield Libraries have their own Easter activities. These include cartoon and drawing workshops with Doctor Simpo on Monday 11 at Ecclesall Library, 10-12.30pm, Woodseats Library 2-4pm. On Monday, storyteller Carmel Page is holding sessions at Manor Library 10.30-11.30am and Chapeltown Library 2-3pm.

There’s a family gaming extravaganza at the Central Library on Tuesday 12 and comic creation with Sheffield illustrator Anjan Sarkar on Wednesday at Darnall Library, 10.30-11.30am and Highfield Library 2-3pm.

To book, head to shefflibraries.blogspot.com.

A little further afield, there are daily holiday events at Brodsworth Hall, Doncaster, Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley and the Longshaw Estate in the Peak District.