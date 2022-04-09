Warnock led United into the Premier League back in 2005/06 before leaving after relegation a year later. He also achieved promotions with Scarborough, Notts County, Huddersfield, Plymouth, QPR and Cardiff.

He appeared on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday this afternoon and said: “I decided to have a rest, a bit of a rest. Take the dogs walking and I’ve been on my bike. It’s an electric bike, by the way. I love going past the ordinary guys who are struggling up the hills. Waving to them, you know.”

Warnock’s last post was at Middlesbrough, where he managed the last of his 1,603 games of professional football in England.

Asked by host Jeff Stelling if he would return to management, Warnock said: “No, no. I’ve got one or two interesting things coming up, I’m looking forward to doing a few evening with things around the country.

“I’m going to Cardiff and Sheffield and I think they’re the friendly places! I said to my man I need to go somewhere like Bristol where they’d give me a bit of stick.”