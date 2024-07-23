Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A statue of the ancient Roman god Mercury - affectionately named ‘Freddie’ - has been returned to his home atop a Sheffield theatre.

Sheffield Theatres has reinstalled the Lyceum’s famous statue following its removal in 2023 for repairs.

A statue of ancient Roman god Mercury - affectionately nicknamed 'Freddie' - has been reinstalled at the top of the Lyceum Theatre on Sheffield. | Carrie Askew

Before his removal, Freddie had watched over theatregoers for more than 30 years following his debut in 1990.

In 2023, a condition report on the statue was carried out by Sally Strachey Historic Conservation Ltd, concluding that further inspection and repairs were required. Having undergone his rehabilitation, ‘Freddie’ returns to his spot in Sheffield’s iconic skyline on Monday (July 22).

John Bates, operations director of Sheffield Theatres, said: “We are very fond of Freddie as he is a key visual of the building which we all know so well and love working in. Having undertaken the condition report, we’re glad that we are able to action the results in order to keep our buildings in the utmost condition, whilst also honouring an icon of our city’s famous skyline.”

The 12-foot tall statue is lifted back into place on top of the Lyceum. | Carrie Askew

The statue of Mercury was crafted by Wendy Wall in 1990. The figure stands around 12-foot-tall and was made using fibreglass with a layer of paint on the outside containing copper flakes.

The current statue is a replica of one which adorned the Lyceum during its early years as a theatre.

It is unknown when the original statue was removed, or whether it still exists, although there is suggestion that it was detached sometime after the Theatre Royal (formerly opposite the Lyceum theatre on Tudor Square) suffered a fire in 1935 and was demolished officially in 1936.

The Lyceum theatre stands on Tudor Square next to its sister venue the Crucible, both of which are part of the Sheffield Theatres complex.

The Lyceum theatre was designed by theatre architect W.G.R. Sprague and boasts a traditional proscenium arch design. It is the only surviving auditorium outside London designed by Sprague and is a Grade II* listed building.

