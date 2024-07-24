Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One restaurant in Sheffield is celebrating after being listed within the top 100 ‘local restaurants’ in Britain.

Restaurant review bible The Good Food Guide has today, July 24, announced its prestigious annual list saluting fabulous independent restaurants from across the country.

This year’s 100 Best Local Restaurant list has been created by expert food inspectors after the Guide received a huge number of nominations from diners keen to champion their favourite places to eat.

An unprecedented 60,000 votes were cast, leaving the Guide’s team the task of anonymously eating in a vast number of restaurants across the country. The result is a snapshot of extraordinary local creativity and talent, personal hospitality and genuine community spirit.

Pictured are Anne Horner and Matthew Duggan-Jones from The Orange Bird on Middlewood Road. | National World

In the North East England category, one restaurant in Sheffield impressed the culinary experts so much that it made the top 100 list.

The Orange Bird opened on Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough, in November 2021, while the country was still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite those initial challenges, owners Anne Horner and Matt Duggan-Jones have led the restaurant to success.

The South African restaurant was described in the Guide as topping the “neighbourhood pecking order”, with “utterly comfortable” one-room dining, and a “fairly priced” menu.

It added: “Chef Matt Duggan-Jones grew up in South Africa, and the menu is his compelling homage to the dishes of his homeland, taken to Hillsborough's heart by loyal locals.”