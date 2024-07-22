Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved pet has been missing from her Sheffield home for almost 72 hours.

Beauty’s Legacy, a charity that works to locate lost and stolen pets across the UK, has launched an appeal to find Dotty the nine-year-old French bulldog.

It is reported that Dotty escaped from her owner Kym Barnett’s garden on Shirehall Crescent, in the Shiregreen area of the city, shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 20.

She had recently undergone surgery to remove a mammary lump, and a lump from her foot. She still has stitches in her foot which require cleaning.

Dotty the French bulldog has been missing from her family home in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield for almost 72 hours. | Kym Barnett

Lisa Dean, founder of the charity, said the Barnett family are “distraught”. They had placed Dotty in the garden while they blew up balloons inside for one of the children’s birthdays the following morning.

Dotty, who is scared of balloons, then forced her way out of the garden gate.

“We’ve got footage of her leaving the garden, and then she just vanishes,” Lisa said. “We just need to know her next movement.

“She’s been a part of the family for more than nine years. We’re hoping that someone has picked her up and just not taken her to the dog warden or the vet yet, but that they do the right thing. She has a loving family who just want her home.”

Dotty is a brindle coat Frenchie, who was wearing a pink collar when she escaped her Sheffield home. She is recovering from recent surgery and still has stitches in her paw. | Kym Barnett

Dotty is described as having a dark brindle coat with greying around her muzzle. She has a cloudy left eye and ‘distinctive’ teeth. She was last seen wearing a pink collar, and may be limping. She is also microchipped and spayed.

There is a financial reward for Dotty’s safe return.

Dotty is described as very timid, and anyone that spots her out loose is asked not to approach her, but to call Beauty’s Legacy as soon as possible with the location on 07866 026343.