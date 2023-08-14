News you can trust since 1887
Hickleton crash: Man in his 50s dies following A635 Barnsley Road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Hickleton this morning, Monday, August 14, in which a man was killed.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am to a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A635 Barnsley Road, Hickleton.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. His family has been informed.

The A635 is closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dash cam footage, should get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.

You can email dash cam footage to [email protected], quoting incident number 212 of 14 August 2023 in the subject line. You can also call 101, or speak to the police online.

