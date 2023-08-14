Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on Barnsley Road in Hickleton this morning, Monday, August 14, in which a man was killed.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am to a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A635 Barnsley Road, Hickleton.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. His family has been informed.

The A635 is closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dash cam footage, should get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.