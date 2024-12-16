It’s not like the British public didn’t know about Sheffield before ‘The Full Monty’ - but, by ‘eck, by the time the credits rolled the whole world knew about The Steel City.

The Star couldn’t run its #LoveYour campaign without taking a moment to celebrate the sensational hit that shared the unique humour, heartfelt plight and unforgettable class captured in 1997’s The Full Monty.

Photo by Thomas Duke of the @steppingthroughfilm Instagram account. More than 20 years later, The Full Monty remains one of Sheffield’s cultural touchstones and a statement on the city’s character and charm. | Thomas Duke of the @steppingthroughfilm

The Full Monty carved a niche for itself in the annals of British cinema as a working-class comedy with real heart. It’s a statement on the importance of ‘having a go,’ trying your hardest and loving yourself, all while addressing poignant themes of unemployment, body image, depression, and, dear men of the world, the value of exploring what masculinity means to you.

Set against the backdrop of a post-industrial Sheffield, The Full Monty tells the story of six unemployed steelworkers who, in an act of desperation and camaraderie, decide to stage a striptease act to earn some cash.

The cast of "The Full Monty" strikes a pose during their arrival for the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills in 1998. (Photo by HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a simple premise that over the course of 90 minutes delves into universal themes - fatherhood, love, friendship, and the struggles of working-class life. At its core, the film explores the vulnerability and resilience of men facing financial ruin, the erosion of their home city’s economic identity, their own personal crises - all while delivering its message with warmth and humor.

It struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Its charming, sincere tone earned director Peter Cattaneo and writer Simon Beaufoy scores of awards including the BAFTA for Best Film 1998. Over two decades later, the film’s is a respected statement on the identity of Sheffield, its people, and its relationship with the film industry.

Image courtesy of Fox Searchlight | Fox Searchlight

It almost certainly had an impact on Sheffield’s appeal to filmmakers and directors in the decades since. Since 1997, the Steel City has been the backdrop for the likes of The History Boys, Four Lions, Netflix’s Bodies, the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, HBO’s The Regime... I’m certain the silly film about male strippers has had a ripple effect on countless features filmed in Sheffield.

Not to mention, of course, The Full Monty... The Disney+ series, that is.

There was a great buzz in Sheffield when the cameras came to town in 2022 with shooting taking place is dozens of locations. The 2023 spin-off TV series revisited the lives of the original characters and their new families, with Robert Carlyle and many of the original actors returning to reprise their roles, and rumour is a second series is on the cards.

For evidence of what the film still means to people today, look no further than Shiregreen WMC, where the film’s triumphant finale and the lads’ big dance was shot. The beloved venue on Shiregreen Lane has fallen into disrepair since closing for good in 2018, with fire and vandalism causing extensive damage.

Now there are plans to reopen it as a boxing gym and cafe - but this was only possible after plans to bulldoze it for flats in 2020 were thwarted by a petition signed by more than 1,000 residents. That strength of emotion has to come from somewhere.

The Full Monty remains one of Sheffield’s greatest cultural hurrahs. It’s a peek into the city in its yesterday during troubled times, but its humor and heartache are timeless.

The Star’s #LoveYour campaign celebrates all that is great about Sheffield, that the city is proud of and what makes it unique.