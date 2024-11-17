1 . Sport

Sheffield may be lagging behind its noisy neighbour, Manchester, when it comes to footballing success these days. But without Sheffield, the beautiful game as we know it probably wouldn't exist. The city is the birthplace of football, home to the world's first club, Sheffield FC, the world's oldest ground, Hallam FC's Sandygate Road stadium, and two of the sport's most historic clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday. It's also where the game's earliest rules were written up. The late, great Pele, pictured, famously once said that without Sheffield FC 'there wouldn't be a me'. Sheffield also punches above its weight in other sports, including cricket, in which it has produced two of England's greatest ever players, Joe Root and Michael Vaughan; athletics, with the Olympic greats Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sebastian Coe having honed their skills in the city; and boxing, in which Naseem Hamed was among a slew of champions guided to glory by the late Brendan Ingle. | National World Photo: Steve Hutton