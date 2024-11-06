Nether Edge is the happiest place to live in Sheffield, according to a new survey.

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in the region in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Sheffield was Ecclesall, Crookes was third, Hillsborough was fourth, and Fulwood was fifth.

Nether Edge has been named a happy place to live | National World

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Sheffield.

Nether Edge is a leafy suburb of Sheffield, located between the city centre and the Peak District countryside.

It has many independent shops and businesses, including Zeds Wholefoods, which sells locally grown produce and toiletries.

Nether Edge is served by Mercia School and Nether Edge Primary - both rated as outstanding by Ofsted.Broadfield in Abbeydale Road and Byron House in Nether Edge Road are popular pubs.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Nether Edge is the happiest place to live in Sheffield.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

